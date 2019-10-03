Bernie Sanders released from hospital following heart attack

Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign said this week that he will participate in the next Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio, after spending 3 nights in a Las Vegas hospital following a heart attack, per the New York Times.

What's happening: The 78-year-old, released from the hospital on Friday, underwent a medical procedure after a blockage was found in one of his arteries. Senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said all upcoming campaign events are suspended "until further notice." His wife, Jane Sanders, released a statement during his hospitalization on Thursday saying there is no need for further procedures.