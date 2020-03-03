45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders miles ahead of Democratic field in online attention

Neal Rothschild
Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios — Note: Hover over the weekly rank on desktop to see articles and interactions for each candidate and issues.

While Joe Biden has surpassed Michael Bloomberg as the Democrat getting the second-most online attention, he comes nowhere close to Bernie Sanders, according to data from NewsWhip exclusively provided to Axios. 

Why it matters: The numbers speak to an enthusiasm gap which will be a challenge for Biden to overcome — even if he's able to consolidate moderate support.

By the numbers: Stories about Sanders received more than 27 million interactions on social media (likes, comments, shares) last week — more than the rest of the Democratic field combined.

Yes, but: The level of enthusiasm doesn't always track with the level of media coverage. In the three days leading up to Super Tuesday, Biden has more cable news mentions than Sanders.

Our 2020 Attention Tracker is based on data from NewsWhip exclusively provided to Axios as part of a project that will regularly update throughout the 2020 campaign.

Neal Rothschild

Neal Rothschild

Neal Rothschild

