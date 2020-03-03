Bernie Sanders miles ahead of Democratic field in online attention

While Joe Biden has surpassed Michael Bloomberg as the Democrat getting the second-most online attention, he comes nowhere close to Bernie Sanders, according to data from NewsWhip exclusively provided to Axios.

Why it matters: The numbers speak to an enthusiasm gap which will be a challenge for Biden to overcome — even if he's able to consolidate moderate support.

By the numbers: Stories about Sanders received more than 27 million interactions on social media (likes, comments, shares) last week — more than the rest of the Democratic field combined.

Yes, but: The level of enthusiasm doesn't always track with the level of media coverage. In the three days leading up to Super Tuesday, Biden has more cable news mentions than Sanders.

