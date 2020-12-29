Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sanders to delay defense veto override unless Senate votes on $2,000 payments

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) plans to filibuster the Senate’s veto override of the bipartisan defense bill unless the chamber holds a vote on the $2,000 stimulus payments included in the COVID relief bill, Politico reported Monday.

Why it matters: Though it's unlikely Sanders will stop the vote on the veto override, delaying it until New Year's Day could create new hurdles for the Republican Party.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has not yet announced plans for a vote on the stimulus checks.

The big picture: "The American people are desperate, and the Senate has got to do its job before leaving town," Sanders told Politico. "It would be unconscionable, especially after the House did the right thing, for the Senate to simply leave Washington without voting on this."

  • This delay tactic would cause disruption to Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who are campaigning for their Jan. 5 Georgia runoff races for control of the Senate.
  • Keeping them in D.C. would focus the race on their lack of explicit support for the payments, Politico writes, which their challengers have endorsed.
  • It's unknown whether the $2,000 direct payments have enough support among Republicans to pass the Senate. At least 13 Republicans would have to cross the aisle.
  • President Trump signed the relief bill on Sunday but pushed Congress to increase the $600 direct payments originally outlined to $2,000 per individual.

What to watch: The Senate is expected to hold its vote on the defense bill veto override on Tuesday.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House voted 275-134 on Monday to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

Why it matters: The measure is unlikely to pass the GOP-controlled Senate, but could further divide President Trump and Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia next week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneMike Allen
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs COVID relief bill, averting government shutdown

Photo: Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill to extend unemployment benefits and avert a government shutdown, the White House said in an emailed statement Sunday evening.

Details: While Trump signed the current bill providing $600 checks for most Americans hours before a midnight government shutdown deadline, he is continuing his push to bring that amount to $2,000, as Axios reported earlier.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person — How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people — Adviser says Biden will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world — New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow