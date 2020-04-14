11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

How top Sanders surrogates feel about his endorsement of Joe Biden

Ursula Perano

AOC and Bernie Sanders. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some of Sen. Bernie Sanders' top campaign surrogates spoke to the New York Times about what it means that their former candidate, the leader of a massive grassroots movement, has endorsed the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Convincing progressives to support Biden is viewed as key to building the coalition needed to defeat President Trump in November.

  • Biden himself has acknowledged this reality, appearing on a livestream with Sanders on Monday to announce six task forces that the two former rivals will form to work toward compromise on big issues.
  • Biden also announced new policy positions on Medicare and student debt last week, but those steps alone may not be enough to draw in many of the voters that make up Sanders' energetic base.

What they're saying: Some of Sanders' most visible surrogates have declined to immediately throw their support behind Biden, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

  • Jayapal, co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, told the Times that Biden will have to "step up" to win support from progressives.
  • "This is a party that very much wants to be unified, but that will not be as easy as turning a switch and Bernie Sanders says vote for Joe Biden or Pramila Jayapal says vote for Joe Biden and everybody votes for Joe Biden," she said.
  • "We have the potential to move this country to unity and to move Democrats to unity. But it will require not only progressives saying, ‘OK, we’re ready.’ It will require Joe Biden stepping in and saying, ‘I welcome you and here’s what I’m doing to inspire you.’”

Ocasio-Cortez said in a previous interview with the Times that the Biden campaign has not reached out to solicit her support.

  • "There’s this talk about unity as this kind of vague, kumbaya, kind of term. Unity and unifying isn't a feeling, it's a process," she told the Times.
  • She added that the process of coalescing around a nominee "should be uncomfortable for everyone involved," and that "if Biden is only doing things he’s comfortable with, then it’s not enough."

The bottom line: “The progressive movement has never been about one individual," said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), another Sanders backer. "It is about issues.”

Go deeper: Biden and Sanders work toward truce on big issues

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on a livestream Monday that he's endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, five days after suspending his own presidential campaign.

Why it matters: It's an effort to unify the Democratic Party behind the presumptive nominee after a divisive primary. "We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House," Sanders told Biden.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

AOC says Biden campaign hasn't reached out to her

Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told the New York Times that Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign has yet to reach out to her after Bernie Sanders suspended his run last week.

Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez, who was a Sanders surrogate, is a key leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which Biden needs to win over before November.

Go deeperArrowApr 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev

Biden and Sanders work toward truce on big issues

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden isn’t about to become Bernie Sanders, but he’s signaling that there’s potential for more common ground on issues such as health care, student debt, climate change and more in the weeks ahead.

What to watch: As Biden courts Sanders' endorsement, their teams will hold policy discussions in the next few weeks with the expectation that Biden will incorporate some elements of Sanders' agenda, a person familiar with those plans tells Axios.

Go deeperArrowApr 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy