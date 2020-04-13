AOC says Biden campaign hasn't reached out to her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told the New York Times that Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign has yet to reach out to her after Bernie Sanders suspended his run last week.

Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez, who was a Sanders surrogate, is a key leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party that Biden needs to win over before November.

Biden announced new positions on Medicare and student debt last week, an overt move to court Sanders supporters.

What she's saying: "There’s this talk about unity as this kind of vague, kumbaya, kind of term. Unity and unifying isn't a feeling, it's a process," she told the Times.

"And what I hope does not happen in this process is that everyone just tries to shoo it along and brush real policies — that mean the difference of life and death or affording your insulin and not affording your insulin — just brush that under the rug as an aesthetic difference of style."

"The whole process of coming together should be uncomfortable for everyone involved — that’s how you know it’s working. And if Biden is only doing things he’s comfortable with, then it’s not enough."

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez also said that she believes that eventual unity will require a conversation that "Bernie and Warren and other folks are a part of as well."

"I want to respect [Biden's] win, he won because of his coalition building, he won because of his service, he won for a lot of different reasons — but I don’t think he won because Americans don't want Medicare for All."

The bottom line: "I know the goal ultimately is to win. And I’m not trying to needle as a way of making a point or to score points. I want to win. And I want to make sure that we win broadly."

Go deeper: Biden says he's starting VP search this month