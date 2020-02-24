Sanders accuses AIPAC of providing a platform for "bigotry"

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee issued a scathing statement after Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted he refuses to attend AIPAC's conference because he's concerned it provides a "platform for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights."

Why it matters: Sanders' statement on why he won't attend the pro-Israel lobby group's March 1-4 conference in Washington, D.C., on March 1-4 — which AIPAC called an "odious attack" — comes a day after he comprehensively won the Nevada caucuses, making him the clear frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race.

Per Axios' Jonathan Swan, AIPAC's statement is the "strongest it's ever made against a top presidential candidate."

Between the lines: Sanders didn't name anyone in his statement.

But he has previously denounced as "racist" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who addressed an AIPAC conference just last year.

