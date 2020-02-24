Sanders accuses AIPAC of providing a platform for "bigotry"
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee issued a scathing statement after Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted he refuses to attend AIPAC's conference because he's concerned it provides a "platform for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights."
Why it matters: Sanders' statement on why he won't attend the pro-Israel lobby group's March 1-4 conference in Washington, D.C., on March 1-4 — which AIPAC called an "odious attack" — comes a day after he comprehensively won the Nevada caucuses, making him the clear frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race.
- Per Axios' Jonathan Swan, AIPAC's statement is the "strongest it's ever made against a top presidential candidate."
Between the lines: Sanders didn't name anyone in his statement.
- But he has previously denounced as "racist" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who addressed an AIPAC conference just last year.
