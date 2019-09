Bermuda's government on Wednesday mobilized 120 troops for recovery efforts and urged people to stay off the streets by 5 p.m., with clinics, schools and government offices closing in anticipation for Hurricane Humberto, AP reports.

The big picture: The hurricane, which is currently about 195 miles west of the British territory and could affect 70,000 people, is a strong category 3 with dangerous tropical storm-force winds.