Data: Apptopia; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Downloads of BeReal, Gen Z's hot new social media app, have skyrocketed in recent months, giving the world's mobile-first generation a new way to connect through the work or school day.

Why it matters: With so many apps fighting to get even a small sliver of Gen Z's attention, BeReal has pulled ahead by getting users not to over-think what they post.

How it works: BeReal encourages users to send one post every day to their friends to show exactly what they're doing in real time.

In a push toward authenticity, the app snaps photos from the phone's front and back cameras simultaneously, showing where you are and what you’re doing at the same time.

Because users have to send posts within two minutes of getting a randomly-timed notification, they don't have time to make fancy adjustments. Also, the app doesn't include any photo editing tools.

A user who misses the two-minute window can upload a picture later, but followers will be notified that they didn't post in real time.

Users also can't view their friends' pictures until they've uploaded their own, forcing them to participate daily instead of lurking.

Be smart: BeReal has gained popularity as an antidote to the pressure young users now face to be creative and look perfect online.

Over the past two years, there's been an explosion in short-form video products like TikTok, Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight that place a premium on users showing off their talents to friends and strangers alike.

Instagram has long been viewed as an environment that compels users to present an airbrushed, idealized vision of their lives.

By the numbers: Monthly active users on BeReal have grown 315% since the beginning of the year, per data from Apptopia.

While the app launched in December 2019, a majority of its lifetime downloads (65%) have taken place this year. The app has relied mostly on word-of-mouth marketing on college campuses.

The app, created in France, is gaining steam globally, per data from data.ai (formerly AppAnnie).

BeReal ranked 4th in downloads in the U.S., the U.K. and France for Q1 2022, after Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest.

While Gen Z is most likely to use the app, a large chunk of BeReal's user base is also millennials, per data.ai.

The big picture: BeReal is tapping into a wider internet trend of scarcity and authenticity online.

Because the app only requires one post per day, it doesn't overwhelm or overburden users.

Wordle, the viral puzzle game purchased by The New York Times, also hooks users with just one daily puzzle.

Live audio apps like ClubHouse and Twitter Spaces similarly rely on the scarcity of live conversations to drive engagement.

Yes, but: Dozens of apps from HouseParty to Periscope have set out to connect young users in real time, but many have flamed out after failing to create a sustainable business model.

Flashback: BeReal is only the latest in a long line of products promising authenticity to the young.

Two decades ago Facebook took off on campuses by connecting students to named real people rather than online pseudonyms.

The bottom line: In a world of so much choice online, less is proving to be more.