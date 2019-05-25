Michael Bennet: Steep campaign hurdles aren't "trivial"

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) knows he's struggling in the crowded 2020 Democratic field and probably isn't likely to qualify for the first primary debate, but he plans on staying in the race until the first primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire next year, reports Politico.

Why it matters: Bennet joined the presidential race nearly 3 weeks ago, and hasn't had yet had a major break out, especially in competing with big names like former Vice President Joe Biden and SEn. Bernie Sanders. His profile also matches that of a few of the other lesser-known candidates: A centrist, middle-aged white male.