Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu re-entered self-quarantine on Thursday after his health minister, Yaakov Litzman, tested positive for coronavirus, according to the prime minister's office.

Why it matters: The development comes less than 24 hours after Netanyahu exited several days of self-quarantine after one of his aides tested positive last week. Litzman's infection is even more damaging to Israeli senior government officials, including Netanyahu's national security adviser and the director of the Mossad, as many were in close contact with him in the past week and now face self-isolation.