53 mins ago - World

Netanyahu re-enters coronavirus quarantine after health minister tests positive

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Photo: Gali Tibbon/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu re-entered self-quarantine on Thursday after his health minister, Yaakov Litzman, tested positive for coronavirus, according to the prime minister's office.

Why it matters: The development comes less than 24 hours after Netanyahu exited several days of self-quarantine after one of his aides tested positive last week. Litzman's infection is even more damaging to Israeli senior government officials, including Netanyahu's national security adviser and the director of the Mossad, as many were in close contact with him in the past week and now face self-isolation.

Netanyahu in self-isolation after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday that he would enter self-isolation after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest: Netanyahu was tested for the virus on Monday, along with his wife, sons and close aides. All of those tests came back negative, his office said, but he plans to remain in isolation until he receives further instructions from the ministry of health.

Updated Mar 30, 2020 - World
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Pence urged Israel not to target U.S. with coronavirus quarantine: "Go global"

Pence with Netanyahu. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence personally asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to target Israel's newly announced coronavirus quarantine at only visitors from the U.S., but to "go global," senior Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: On Monday, Netanyahu announced a new policy of self-quarantine for a period of 14 days for anyone who enters Israel regardless of their country of origin — thus implementing Pence's request, made during a call on Sunday. Israeli officials say Pence's request significantly influenced Netanyahu's decision.

Mar 9, 2020 - World
Axios

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and will be self-isolating while leading the nation's response to the outbreak.

Why it matters: Johnson is the first major elected world leader to test positive. Prince Charles, the heir to the UK throne, has also tested positive.

Mar 27, 2020 - Health