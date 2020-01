1. The three corruption indictments against Netanyahu are a defining factor in the election, particularly now that he is seeking parliamentary immunity.

In order to buy time, Netanyahu has attempted to stall the formation of the committee that will consider that immunity request.

But the opposition — led by Benny Gantz and the Blue and White party — today managed to get a majority to vote to approve the committee.

Members from Netanyahu's Likud Party were shocked to find themselves in the minority for the first time in 11 years.

What to watch: Blue and White’s goal is to strip Netanyahu of immunity within weeks so that his trial might start before the March 2 elections.

2. On the left...

Two left-wing parties, Labor and Meretz, announced today that they will join forces for the election, running on one list.

Why it matters: Both parties were in danger of falling below the electoral threshold, potentially shrinking Gantz's center-left bloc and making it harder for him to replace Netanyahu.

3. On the right...

The two parties to the right of Likud, the New Right and Jewish Home, announced today they will not run together on one list.

Why it matters: Those parties are also in danger of falling short of the threshold, and if either does that would be a big blow to Netanyahu's right-wing bloc.

Go deeper: Gantz says release of U.S. peace plan before Israel's elections would be "interference"