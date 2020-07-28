31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Sasse slams Mnuchin and Pelosi as "big government Democrats"

Mnuchin. Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) sharply criticized stimulus negotiations between House Democrats and the Trump administration on Tuesday, dismissing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as "two big government Democrats."

Why it matters: Sasse is one of a number of Senate Republicans who have expressed frustration with key provisions in the White House-backed bill released by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday — underscoring how far Congress is from striking a deal on a coronavirus relief package.

What he's saying: "The swamp should stop pretending there’s some thoughtful negotiation happening here," Sasse said in a statement.

  • "We have two big government Democrats — Secretary Mnuchin on behalf of the Trump administration and Speaker Pelosi on behalf of binge-spending politicians everywhere —  playing gross games with your kids’ money."
  • "The White House is trying to solve bad polling by agreeing to indefensibly bad debt. This proposal is not targeted to fix precise problems — it’s about Democrats and Trumpers competing to outspend each other."

Go deeper: Senate Republicans criticize their own stimulus bill

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
Jul 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Republican leaders release $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

After days of intense debate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republican leaders rolled out a roughly $1 trillion proposal for the next round of coronavirus relief funding, which has the White House's seal of approval.

Why it matters: The HEALS Act (health, economic assistance, liability protection, schools) is viewed as a GOP marker for broader negotiations, since both Democrats and some Republicans have expressed dissatisfaction with key aspects of the bill. It's expected to change significantly in the coming days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Jul 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP to propose cutting weekly unemployment checks from $600 to $200

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images

Senate Republicans' coronavirus relief proposal will include a provision to cut federal weekly unemployment benefits from $600 to $200, the Washington Post reports, citing two people familiar with the plan.

How it works: The reduction would be a temporary measure in place until states implement a more targeted system that pays individuals 70% of their lost weekly wages, which they would be given two months to do. The federal benefits are supplemental to existing unemployment insurance, which varies by state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jul 27, 2020 - Podcasts

The future of COVID-19 unemployment benefits

Senate Republicans on Monday rolled out their proposal for the next federal stimulus, and they have some major disagreements with the Democrats who they'll need to get it passed.

Perhaps no issue will be more contentious than extra unemployment benefits — $600 weekly payments passed in the March CARES Act that are due to expire on Friday. Axios Re:Cap digs in with the Wall Street Journal's Andy Duehren.