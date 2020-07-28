35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans criticize their own stimulus bill

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Multiple Republicans made clear on Tuesday that they are not on board with several key provisions in the $1 trillion stimulus bill released by Senate GOP leadership Monday. Many said they find the process confusing, messy and not reflective of the Republican conference. 

Why it matters: For a Senate Republican bill, it’s remarkable how many Senate Republicans hate it.

The big picture: The House, Senate and White House still have a long way to go before reaching a compromise on a final bill. But time is running out on many key economic benefits from the CARES Act, and millions of Americans and businesses are relying on Congress to deliver desperately needed aid. 

One key sticking point is that the White House snuck in a $1.75 billion measure for a new FBI building in Washington, D.C., much to the confusion and frustration of many GOP lawmakers — including Trump’s top allies, who say it has nothing to do with the coronavirus.

  • Even Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he didn't know about the measure and that he's opposed to it: "Obviously we had to have an agreement with the administration in order to get started and they’ll have to answer the question of why they insisted on that provision."
  • "I am opposed to non-germane amendments ... When we get to the end of the process I would hope all of the non-COVID-related measures are out," McConnell said after the Senate Republican lunch Tuesday, which White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also attended.

Between the lines: McConnell, as well as other top GOP senators, made clear Tuesday that now that their draft bill is out, it's up to Meadows and Mnuchin — not GOP leadership — to negotiate with Democrats.

  • This is in part a reflection of the frustration many Senate Republicans feel toward the White House, which they think undermined and ultimately delayed the negotiating process.

 What they're saying:

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): “That makes no sense to me. ... I’d be fine, okay with stripping [the FBI provision] out."
  • Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.): “That was an administration request. … I think some of them will have trouble with that.”
  • Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.): “It’s a mess. I can’t figure out what this bill’s about. ... This is not going to be the bill. They’re going to go negotiate with Pelosi. We have no idea what the final bill will be, and we’ll be the last to know.”

The other side: "There are a number of things in the last bill that had nothing to do with the coronavirus. I think everybody acknowledges that it's a funding mechanism. And I don't see it standing in the way of us getting a deal," Meadows told reporters.

The bottom line: The bill is largely seen as the last chance to move big legislation before the Nov. 3 election — another obstacle that adds to the competing interests of lawmakers on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Go deeper: Senate Republicans grow weary with White House over stimulus bill

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
Jul 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans grow weary with White House over stimulus bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Frustration among many Senate Republicans, not to mention Democrats, toward the White House has hit a fever pitch, with many lawmakers — including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — admitting they could break for the August recess without a stimulus bill.

The latest: The Senate left for the weekend Thursday evening without even circulating a draft bill that McConnell says will be used as a starting point for negotiations — and many blame the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
Jul 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Where coronavirus stimulus talks stand

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

The consensus within the White House over the weekend is that they should turn their attention toward passing a smaller, bifurcated stimulus bill, focused on their main priorities.

The state of play: Chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were discouraged after their meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, GOP congressional aides involved in the negotiations told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republican leaders release $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

After days of intense debate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republican leaders rolled out a roughly $1 trillion proposal for the next round of coronavirus relief funding, which has the White House's seal of approval.

Why it matters: The HEALS Act (health, economic assistance, liability protection, schools) is viewed as a GOP marker for broader negotiations, since both Democrats and some Republicans have expressed dissatisfaction with key aspects of the bill. It's expected to change significantly in the coming days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow