2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson says shooting of Rayshard Brooks is "not clear-cut" like Floyd killing

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said on "Fox News Sunday" that the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta was “not clear-cut” like the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, noting that Brooks was resisting arrest and that an investigation is necessary in order to make a judgment.

Why it matters: Brooks' death sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta on Saturday night, with demonstrators setting a fire at the Wendy's restaurant where the 27-year-old was shot and blocking off a nearby highway. Atlanta's chief of police has resigned and the officer who killed Brooks has been fired.

What they're saying: "I think this is a situation that is not clear-cut, you know, like the callous murder that occurred in Minnesota," Carson said. "It really requires some heads of people who actually know what should be done under these circumstances to make judgement."

  • "We don't know what was in the mind of the officer when someone turns around and points a weapon at him. Is he absolutely sure that's a non-lethal weapon? This is not a clear-cut circumstance. Now could it have been handled better? It certainly — in retrospect, there are probably other ways to do things."
  • "But, again, we don't know. We, the public, don't know. Is there a reason they don't use, you know, night sticks or those expandable clubs to subdue somebody who's resisting? We don't know the answer to that. There are qualified officers who would know the answer to that."

The big picture: Carson said he taught his son the same lesson his mother taught him: "We should always respect the positions of authority like the police."

  • "I've never had a problem; they've never had a problem. Does that mean there are no racist cops? No, it does not mean that. Does that mean that we need to get them out of our system? It absolutely means does."
  • "And we need to look at appropriate reforms, and this is probably a good time to shine a spotlight on it and get them done."

What's next: Carson did not say whether Trump will support the House Democrats' proposed police reforms, which include banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants and removing qualified immunity for police officers.

  • "Obviously, we do not want to create a situation where the police are under the microscope and that they don't want to do their job because they're afraid," Carson said. "That is not going to be useful."

Go deeper: Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot is set ablaze during a protest over his death on Saturday night. Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlanta Police have terminated the employment of the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, as the restaurant where the unarmed black man died was set ablaze during a protest Saturday night, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening set ablaze during a demonstration as protesters blocked traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter protests: What you need to know

Protesters outside the Minneapolis 1st Police precinct during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Rayshard Brooks, another black man fatally shot by police, outside an Atlanta restaurant became a focal point of anti-racism protests across the U.S. on Saturday.

The big picture: Protesters are highlighting systemic racism issues across the U.S. and pressing states to make changes on what kind of force law enforcement can use on civilians. It has prompted officials to review police conduct.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta police chief resigns after black man is shot by police

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields in Atlanta GA. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Chief of Police Erika Shields has offered her immediate resignation, one day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began its review into the death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old, black Atlanta resident, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters on Saturday.

What's new: A lawyer for the Brooks family disputed during a news conference Saturday night the official account that the shooting happened after Brooks failed a sobriety test, saying witnesses his team had spoken with did not see this.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow