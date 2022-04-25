Skip to main content
19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Beijing braces for lockdown as COVID cases rise

Hope King
People queue up at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site on April 25 in Beijing. Photo: Hou Yu/China News Service via Getty Images

China’s capital, Beijing, could be facing a strict lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Why it matters: Authorities in the country have not stepped away from their "zero COVID" policy, which has placed roughly 200 million people in a full or partial lockdown.

State of play: Beijing officials have started mass testing while residents have started stocking up on food and supplies.

The big picture: Any new lockdowns will add to supply chain issues and limit the country’s potential growth this year.

  • China is the largest single driver of global economic growth, so the country's woes will quickly become the world's problem, Axios’ Matt Phillips and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian have written previously.

