China’s capital, Beijing, could be facing a strict lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Why it matters: Authorities in the country have not stepped away from their "zero COVID" policy, which has placed roughly 200 million people in a full or partial lockdown.

State of play: Beijing officials have started mass testing while residents have started stocking up on food and supplies.

The efforts come as Shanghai, the country’s most populous city, remains in a state of lockdown, with new measures like fencing around “sealed areas” popping up.

The big picture: Any new lockdowns will add to supply chain issues and limit the country’s potential growth this year.

China is the largest single driver of global economic growth, so the country's woes will quickly become the world's problem, Axios’ Matt Phillips and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian have written previously.

