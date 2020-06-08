2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr contradicts Trump's claim he visited bunker for an "inspection" during protests

Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed on Fox News' "Special Report" on Monday that the Secret Service recommended that President Trump go down to the White House bunker last week during tense protests nearby.

Why it matters: Barr directly contradicted Trump's claim last week that he'd only gone down to the bunker to "inspect" the facility. The president spent an hour in the bunker, which is typically used for emergencies such as terrorist attacks.

What they're saying:

  • Trump last week: "I've gone down two or three times, all for inspection. And, you go there, some day you may need it. I went down. I looked at it. It was during the day, and it was not a problem ... There was never a problem ... nobody ever came close to giving us a problem."
  • Barr on Monday: "We were reacting to three days of extremely violent demonstrations right across from the White House. A lot of injuries to police officers, arson. Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker. We can't have that in our country."

The big picture: Barr has come under scrutiny for directing federal law enforcement to clear Lafayette Park ahead of the president's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church last Monday.

  • He denies that protestors were intentionally cleared from Lafayette Park to pave way for Trump's outing, and said on Fox that he would do it again knowing what he knows now about the conduct of protesters.

Ursula Perano
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Barr accuses media of lying about peaceful protesters outside White House

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on the scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."

Dave Lawler
World

South Asia emerges as a new coronavirus hotspot

Migrant workers and their families wait in Delhi for busses back to their home villages. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

India opened up restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship today even as it recorded a record-high 9,971 new coronavirus cases, the third-most worldwide behind Brazil and the U.S.

Why it matters: Lockdowns are being lifted in South Asia — home to one-quarter of the world’s population — not because countries are winning the battle against COVID-19, but because they simply can't sustain them any longer.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 7,085,894 — Total deaths: 405,168 — Total recoveries — 3,180,479Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,956,499 — Total deaths: 110,932 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. 2020: Trump to restart campaign rallies despite coronavirus threat.
  4. Public health: WHO says contact tracing data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatic patients.
  5. States: Disparities on display in D.C.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
