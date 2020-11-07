America remains on standby Saturday as states including Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina continue to tally their votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The state of play: While Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia on Friday, election officials are waiting to declare an official win for the former VP against incumbent President Trump. As of Saturday, Biden is six electoral college votes shy of winning the presidency.

As the race remains uncalled, counters — donning masks and gloves — continue their tallies, with COVID-19 cases across the U.S. soaring and shattering records.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has made dozens of unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and election corruption, and complained that partisan election observers could not get close enough to see whether mail-in ballot envelopes had signatures along with eligible voters’ names and addresses, according to AP.

A look at the scene...

Election workers sort through pouches containing cards with voting data for transmission on Friday at the Gwinnett County Elections Office in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A return board member files a ballot after it was double checked in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An election worker opens a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Photo: Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Nevada election worker scanning ballots. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

North Carolina officials sort counted ballots on Wednesday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images