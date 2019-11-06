Ayanna Pressley endorses Elizabeth Warren in break with "the Squad"

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) announced Wednesday that she is endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president, breaking ranks with other members of "the Squad," a group of four progressive first-term Democratic congresswomen.

Why it matters: The backing marks one of Warren's highest-profile endorsements, though it's not a huge surprise as the two previously campaigned together while running for Senate and the House in Massachusetts last year. The other members of the Squad — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders last month.