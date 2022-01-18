Axios turns 5

Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
Five years ago on Tuesday, Axios launched with the big idea that the world needed smarter, more efficient coverage of the topics shaping the fast-changing world. We pledged to put our audience first, always.
- Thank you for loving Axios as we spread beyond newsletters and our web stream to podcasts ... live and virtual events ... shows ... Axios Local (14 cities, with 11 more soon) ... Axios HQ, helping your organization communicate in Smart Brevity™ ... and launching Wednesday: Axios Pro, our subscription service diving deep into deals and dealmakers.
- It's built on top-shelf, well-sourced, trustworthy original reporting — never wasting your time, never insulting your intelligence.
Why it matters: All those manifestations of Axios are animated by that Day 1 idea — put the audience first. Make you smarter, faster, so you can make better decisions.
- We're grateful for the handful, then dozens, then scores, now hundreds of Axios colleagues who live that mission every day.
- They've built a company far beyond the dreams Jim VandeHei, Roy Schwartz and I had when we embarked on this great adventure.
Thank you for believing in Axios — we promise to always be worthy of your time and attention.
- Axios mission/manifesto ... Get Axios Local ... Get Axios HQ ... Get Axios Pro.
