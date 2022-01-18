Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Axios turns 5

Mike Allen
Mike Allen, author of AM

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Five years ago on Tuesday, Axios launched with the big idea that the world needed smarter, more efficient coverage of the topics shaping the fast-changing world. We pledged to put our audience first, always.

  • Thank you for loving Axios as we spread beyond newsletters and our web stream to podcasts ... live and virtual events ... shows ... Axios Local (14 cities, with 11 more soon) ... Axios HQ, helping your organization communicate in Smart Brevity™ ... and launching Wednesday: Axios Pro, our subscription service diving deep into deals and dealmakers.
  • It's built on top-shelf, well-sourced, trustworthy original reporting — never wasting your time, never insulting your intelligence.

Why it matters: All those manifestations of Axios are animated by that Day 1 idea — put the audience first. Make you smarter, faster, so you can make better decisions.

  • We're grateful for the handful, then dozens, then scores, now hundreds of Axios colleagues who live that mission every day.
  • They've built a company far beyond the dreams Jim VandeHei, Roy Schwartz and I had when we embarked on this great adventure.

Thank you for believing in Axios — we promise to always be worthy of your time and attention.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Economy & Business

Charted: GOP surged as Biden slumped

Expand chart
Reproduced from Gallup. (Independents were asked their party leaning.) Chart: Axios Visuals

Gallup polling found a huge shift in party preference over the course of 2021, from a 9-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter to a 5-point Republican edge in the fourth quarter.

Why it matters: It's the biggest swing in one calendar year for Gallup's 30 years of tracking.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Science

A new NASA astronaut corps for the next era in space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

NASA's next crewed missions to the Moon will need a larger, differently-trained and multi-skilled astronaut corps to deliver on the agency's ambitions.

Why it matters: NASA has plans to fly astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2025 and ultimately establish a long-term presence there. That goal requires a robust corps with new, specialized training in what it takes to live and work on the Moon — and NASA needs to start planning now.

Sara Fischer, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Economy & Business

China builds its own movie empire

Expand chart
Data: Gower Street citing Comscore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

China blocked all four of Disney's Marvel movies from being released in its theaters last year, a grim sign for U.S. film giants being squeezed out of the world's fastest-growing box office.

Why it matters: The Chinese Communist Party is using domestic films as a key conduit for mass messaging aimed at achieving political goals, leaving little room for foreign views.

