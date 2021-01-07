Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

A mob incited by President Donald Trump overran the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as lawmakers were planning to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jan 6, 2021 - Podcasts

Two consequential American votes

Members of Congress will meet today in a joint session to officially count electoral votes for the presidential election. This happens every four years after every presidential election. This year, it's getting much more attention because of the dozens of GOP senators and House Republicans planning to object to the electoral results from battleground States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

  • Plus, Mike Allen's takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff.
  • And, the cold war of disinformation.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some Republicans reverse course, no longer object to Biden certification

Lawmakers in Congress on Jan. 6 before being evacuated from the chamber as Trump supporters storm the Capitol Building. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple Republicans lawmakers dropped their objections to the certification of the Electoral College count on Wednesday night after a pro-Trump mob violently breached the U.S. Capitol Building earlier in the day.

Why it matters: GOP members of Congress who initially said they would object to the count reversed course before Congress reconvened and condemned the president's supporters who stormed the building.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans turn on Trump after mob violence at the Capitol

Trump supporters breached security and entered the Capitol Wednesday as Congress debated the 2020 Electoral Vote certification. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty

As pro-Trump rioters broke windows and flooded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, many Republicans called for an end to the violence and urged President Trump to condemn the mob's actions.

Why it matters: Some Republicans came right out and blamed the president. Others withdrew their plan to object to the certification of President-elect Biden's election win, including the outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.), a close Trump ally, who said she "cannot now in good conscience object" after the riot.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow