Some Republicans reverse course, no longer object to Biden certification

Lawmakers in Congress on Jan. 6 before being evacuated from the chamber as Trump supporters storm the Capitol Building. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple Republicans lawmakers dropped their objections to the certification of the Electoral College count on Wednesday night after a pro-Trump mob violently breached the U.S. Capitol Building earlier in the day.

Why it matters: GOP members of Congress who initially said they would object to the count reversed course before Congress reconvened and condemned the president's supporters who stormed the building.

The big picture: Before Congress rejoined, Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.), who originally indicated they would object to the certification, condemned the violence on Capitol Hill and said they would vote for certification.

  • Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said on the Senate floor after Congress reassembled that she could not object to the certification after the riot, saying she "cannot now in good conscience object."

The other side: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) indicated that he would continue to object to the certification, saying the certification debate is "the appropriate place" to raise concerns about election security.

Go deeper

Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Cruz to object to certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes

Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will object to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes on Wednesday, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Cruz is one of 13 senators who have threatened to object to President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory. Arizona is at least the third state whose certification Republican lawmakers plan to challenge.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump to condemn mob violence at U.S. Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump to demand his backers end their siege on the Capitol on national television, saying the violence "borders on sedition and it must end now."

Driving the news: “President Trump, step up,” Biden said, speaking a little after 4p ET, after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s Electoral College win.

Kadia Goba
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans object to Electoral College certification

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College count on Wednesday in a final effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies have no other path to change the election and are relying on this last ditch effort that will ultimately confirm Joe Biden as the next president.

