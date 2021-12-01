The World Health Organization yesterday advised people 60 or older to postpone any travel because of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The new strain was first identified in South Africa and may have originated there or Botswana, which has led to many countries — including the U.S. — banning travelers from that part of the world.

Plus, what Congress has to do this month.

And, ER doctors’ role in prescribing drugs to prevent opioid overdoses.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh and Alayna Treene; Dr. Keith Kocher, emergency physician at University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Michael Hanf, and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go Deeper: