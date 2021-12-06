The investigation continues into last week’s shooting at a Michigan high school. Over the weekend, the parents of the 15-year-old suspect who shot and killed four of his classmates and injured seven others were charged with involuntary manslaughter for their role in the deaths. Now the school’s culpability is in question.

Plus, new data could shed light on the Omicron variant.

And, the U.S. reacts to potential Russian plans to invade Ukraine.

Guests: Catherine J. Ross, law professor at George Washington University, and Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, David Toledo and Jayk Cherry. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go Deeper: