Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles down

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

European countries are doubling down on pressure campaigns to get people vaccinated just as Republicans continue to wage war — often successfully — against vaccine mandates in the U.S.

Why it matters: The starkly different approaches create a sharp contrast between the regions' approaches to vaccination, even as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads around the world.

Driving the news: President Biden's federal vaccine mandates are getting pummeled in court.

  • The federal vaccine mandate for health care workers was paused this week by a federal judge in Louisiana. A separate federal mandate that applies to all employees of businesses with more than 100 workers is also paused pending court review.
  • Other courts have suspended the administration's mandates for health care workers and federal contractors in certain states.

By the numbers: Only 60% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, per the CDC.

  • When implemented, vaccine mandates often drive up vaccination rates.

The other side: Germany announced this week that unvaccinated people will not be allowed in nonessential shops or cultural and recreational venues, AP reports.

  • France, Italy and Austria have also announced that unvaccinated people will be largely prohibited from visiting bars, restaurants and arts, sports and entertainment venues, the WSJ reports.
  • In France, the unvaccinated must present a negative test — which the government no longer subsidizes — taken within the previous three days to access such venues.
  • Other countries have taken more targeted approaches. In Greece, only people older than 60 are required to be vaccinated against COVID, per the WSJ.

The bottom line: Vaccines work very well at keeping people alive even if they do become infected with the coronavirus, and many experts expect them to remain effective against severe disease even with Omicron.

  • That makes getting vaccination rates up imperative for public health, but only one of the world's most developed regions appears committed to doing that by using sticks when carrots have failed.

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
15 hours ago - Health

Data demonstrates most-vaccinated counties less vulnerable to worst of COVID

Photo: Jörg Sarbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

The biggest counties across America, especially those with tightly packed populations, are reporting far fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths due to widespread vaccination rates, according to data analyzed from the The Washington Post.

Why it matters: Vaccination data shows that even at the county and city level in the most densely populated areas, the most-vaccinated counties are less vulnerable to outbreaks.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Taylor AllenMike D'Onofrio
Dec 3, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Omicron variant found in Philadelphia man

A technician handles tubes containing swab samples for COVID-19. Photo: Ahmad Salem/Getty Images

A Northwest Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case of the new coronavirus variant involves a man in his 30s, the department said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios Events
Updated Dec 2, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on health equity in 2022

On Thursday, December 2nd, Axios health care reporter Tina Reed and congressional reporter Alayna Treene examined persisting health equity issues and the work underway to close gaps in access, featuring Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), Baltimore City Health Department Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa, and Brown University dean of the School of Public Health & Professor of Health Services, Policy, & Practice Dr. Ashish K. Jha.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha identified the assumptions policymakers should be making about coronavirus through the winter season, what the pandemic highlighted in terms of health equity issues, and the most powerful tools to funding health inequity solutions.

  • On what policymakers should consider for coronavirus next year: “The big picture point I would make to policymakers is 2022 really should be our pivot year, the year we take this acute phase of the pandemic and turn it into something that we’re going to manage more chronically over the long run. What do we need to do that? Obviously, we need to continue to get more Americans vaccinated.”
  • On the pandemic’s exposure of longstanding health inequities: “It’s taken all of the challenges we’ve had, all of the longstanding inequities we’ve had in our country and really exposed them in a way and made them worse. It hasn’t created new inequities. I would say these inequities have existed for a long time, what it has really done is just highlight them in a way that is now hard to ignore.”

Rep. Robin Kelly discussed the health care initiatives in the Build Back Better agenda, the obstacles to health equity progress, and the policy provisions shaping next year’s health care agenda.

  • On obstacles standing in the way of progress: “People have different lenses, and I think that people know we need to get these things done. There’s no excuse for our maternal mortality rates, the health care disparities. COVID put a great big spotlight on the inequities and the disparities in this country.”
  • On upcoming health care policy priorities: “I think the Build Back Better Act is a great first step, but we’ll still be discussing maternal mortality, we’ll still be looking at health equity, we’ll still be looking at diversifying the health care pipeline, diversifying clinical trials, lowering prescription drug costs.”

Letitia Dzirasa explained potential impacts of the new Omicron variant on public health messaging, addressing health equity issues at a local level, and the public health challenges at the forefront for next year.

  • On looking at data and community input to inform health equity interventions: “I think it’s very important that we look at the data, that we understand the disparities and where they exist. But as we’re planning interventions and how best to implement a particular program or outreach method, we have to be community informed, so we’re looking to the community to plan alongside us.”
  • On the public health challenges defining the year ahead: “I think the important thing to note is that all of our other public health challenges did not go away because COVID came along, and so we’re going to be playing catch up in other public health areas for quite some time. I am encouraged by the increased federal funding going towards public health, but you have to remember this is an area that has been chronically underfunded.”

Axios Chief People Officer Dominique Taylor hosted a View from the Top segment with UnitedHealth Group senior vice president and chief health equity officer U. Michael Currie, who emphasized how addressing social determinants of health helps to advance health equity.

  • “You can’t have a conversation about achieving or advancing health equity and best addressing health disparities without having a real appreciation for what these social factors or social determinants of health have on individuals achieving their best possible health.”

Thank you UnitedHealth Group for sponsoring this event.