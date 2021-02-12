President Biden campaigned on some big immigration promises. One he spoke often about was reuniting the thousands of families who got separated because of former President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Now, as President Biden sets up his task force to tackle the issue, many groups — including the America Civil Liberties Union — are asking his administration to go one step further and let those families stay in the U.S.

Plus, impeachment and Trump’s legacy.

And, the complicated process of manufacturing COVID vaccines.

Guests: Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, and Axios' Margaret Talev and Joann Muller.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

