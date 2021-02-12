Sign up for our daily briefing

The family reunification challenge

President Biden campaigned on some big immigration promises. One he spoke often about was reuniting the thousands of families who got separated because of former President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Now, as President Biden sets up his task force to tackle the issue, many groups — including the America Civil Liberties Union — are asking his administration to go one step further and let those families stay in the U.S.

  • Plus, impeachment and Trump’s legacy.
  • And, the complicated process of manufacturing COVID vaccines.

Guests: Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, and Axios' Margaret Talev and Joann Muller.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 11, 2021 - Podcasts

Reliving the insurrection

The House impeachment managers continued on the second day of former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial with footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Plus, some good news on the Axios COVID Map.
  • And, is there an economic risk to too much stimulus?

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Felix Salmon and Sam Baker.

Dave LawlerBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Feb 10, 2021 - World

Biden announces new Pentagon task force on China

Biden at the Pentagon, being introduced by Sec. Lloyd Austin. Photo;Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty

President Biden used a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday to announce a new department-wide task force to "chart a strong path forward on China-related matters."

Why it matters: Biden is emphasizing early in his tenure that China will be a top priority.

Axios
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rescinds national emergency proclamation Trump used to fund border wall

Border wall construction in New Mexico. Photo: Jordyn Rozensky and Justin Hamel for The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden informed Congress on Thursday that he has terminated the national emergency over the U.S.-Mexico border that former President Trump first declared in Feb. 2019.

Why it matters: Trump used the national emergency proclamation to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds toward building a border wall, after it became clear that Congress was opposed to additional funding. The declaration prompted dozens of lawsuits and attempts by Congress to block Trump from fulfilling one his top 2016 campaign promises.

