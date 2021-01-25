Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
President Joe Biden has called his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package his top priority. To that end, he had a key bipartisan group of senators meet with White House officials yesterday. So what will it take to get a bipartisan COVID relief bill passed in Congress?
- Plus, the biggest Russian national uprising facing Putin in 20 years.
- And, a historic year for the Super Bowl.
Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, David Lawler and Ben Montgomery.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
