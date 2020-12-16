This week, we're hearing about even more Cabinet nominations for the Biden administration. Former South Bend mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is one — and now, we have the scoop on who will fill the roles of energy secretary and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Plus, what’s standing in the way of COVID herd immunity.

And, how virtual reality could help fight racism.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Sam Baker and Russell Contreras.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: