Joe Biden's latest Cabinet picks

This week, we're hearing about even more Cabinet nominations for the Biden administration. Former South Bend mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is one — and now, we have the scoop on who will fill the roles of energy secretary and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Plus, what’s standing in the way of COVID herd immunity.
  • And, how virtual reality could help fight racism.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Sam Baker and Russell Contreras.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Dec 15, 2020 - Podcasts

Inside Barr's resignation

Tensions between President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been running high for weeks. They came to a head on Monday when Trump tweeted that Barr will resign from his post before Christmas, moments after the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Plus, could 2020 be the end of pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong?
  • And, what happens if the job you lost during the pandemic won’t come back.
Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to name Pete Buttigieg to lead Department of Transportation

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to name Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary as early as today, tapping a former rival to help rebuild America's infrastructure, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: By selecting Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for transportation, Biden will be nominating the first openly gay person for a Cabinet position.

Russell Contreras
Dec 14, 2020 - Technology

Recreating racism in VR to fight real racism

An image for the VR film "I Am A Man." Photo courtesy of Derek Ham

New virtual and "augmented" reality technology is allowing users to experience 1960s civil rights marches, the agony of segregation for Black Americans, or life in a Japanese American internment camp.

Why it matters: For now, this is largely a tool for educators seeking new ways to teach young Americans about the legacy of slavery and racism. But there's growing commercial potential as more people become comfortable using technology to expand their horizons.

