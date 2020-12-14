Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Recreating racism in VR to fight real racism

An image for the VR film "I Am A Man." Photo courtesy of Derek Ham

New virtual and "augmented" reality technology is allowing users to experience 1960s civil rights marches, the agony of segregation for Black Americans, or life in a Japanese American internment camp.

Why it matters: For now, this is largely a tool for educators seeking new ways to teach young Americans about the legacy of slavery and racism. But there's growing commercial potential as more people become comfortable using technology to expand their horizons.

  • Shipments of VR headsets are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 48% from 2020 to 2024, the International Data Corporation reports.
  • The augmented reality market is estimated to jump from $10.7 billion in 2019 to $72.7 billion by 2024, according to ReportLinker.

Details: Projects created in universities and private labs forces users to walk in the shoes of people who faced (and still face) discrimination by recreating historic events.

  • I Am A Man VR Experience places participants at the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Worker’s Strike and events leading to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • Traveling While Black takes users to Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington as travelers show the difficulties African Americans experienced in the U.S. during Jim Crow.
  • Mapping Amache allows users to visit virtual remodeling of Camp Amache in Granada, Colo., that detained Japanese Americans during WWII. The models were created by drones and VR technology.

How it works: Projects can be downloaded or watched via 360 video on VR headsets. Users feel as if they are in the moment.

  • Participants can interact with controllers but their hands on those of people of color.
  • Those without pricey VR headsets can experience most projects by using 360 videos on laptops or phones.
  • Users engaged with AR projects by pointing smartphones at sites (or at home) that recreate models of locations.

What’s next: "I Am A Man" creator Derek Ham is designing a new VR project based on the Negro Baseball Leagues. "You can get struck out by Satchel Paige, then see him having a hard time getting a hotel room."

  • Martinez is developing a digital map of forgotten Mexican Americans lynched in Texas that will include their names and planned VR recreation of sites.
  • Columbia University Social Work professor Courtney D. Cogburn, the lead creator of 1000 Cut Journey, forces participants to embody a Black male via VR from a child to an adolescent, then an adult.
  • Start-up Vantage Point is developing a VR project to help companies fight racial discrimination and gender inequality through interaction.

What they’re saying: "This is a powerful medium that allows you to experience the perspective of another person, and maybe, just maybe, you'll change your own perspective [on] how people experienced life as a Black person," said Ham.

  • "It took us five years to get four historic markers that memorialized Mexican Americans lynched in Texas," said Refusing to Forget member and University of Texas history professor Monica Muñoz Martinez.
  • "These new technologies allow us to circumvent those who refuse to acknowledge this history."

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
54 mins ago - Technology

Tech "exodus" isn't scaring Silicon Valley

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Silicon Valley's powerhouses aren't putting out the "moving sale" signs, even as a handful of high-profile departures raises questions about the region's status.

Driving the news: Oracle's Friday announcement that it's shifting its headquarters to Austin, Texas follows a previous move by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Houston.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Technology

CISA issues rare emergency directive after suspected Russian hacking campaign

U.S. Treasury Department behind security fence. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an "emergency directive" late Sunday requiring all federal civilian agencies to review their networks and immediately disconnect SolarWinds Orion software products, following a suspected Russian hack on the Treasury and Commerce Department.

Why it matters: It's only the fifth time since 2015 that the Department of Homeland Security has issued such a directive, per AP, underscoring the concerns officials have about an operation that one cybersecurity expert warned could turn out to be "one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus vaccine distribution plan raises ethical questions

UPS employees move a shipping container containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Clevenger/Getty Images

The first vaccination sites are expected to receive coronavirus vaccines today, the next step of an extraordinary endeavor that's brought us to the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Yes, but: The virus continues to devastate communities across the country at record levels, causing some experts to question the ethics of how the government is distributing the first vaccines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow