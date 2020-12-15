Get the latest market trends in your inbox

America's rural outbreaks near their vaccine

A UPS driver delivers 2,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Galveston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

America's rural and underserved areas are one step closer to an easily accessible vaccine, thanks to the FDA approaching emergency authorization for the Moderna vaccine.

Why it matters: "Moderna is the one that I would take out to rural areas and community health centers and private doctors' offices," Harvard public health professor Barry Bloom told the N.Y. Times.

  • Moderna's vaccine doesn't need to be kept as cold as the Pfizer vaccine, making it far easier to distribute in smaller quantities.

By the numbers: The FDA review confirmed Moderna's 94% efficacy rate in preventing COVID infections for people with two doses.

  • Moderna said it's prepared to immediately distribute 6 million doses, double what Pfizer began to roll out on Monday.

Between the lines: The FDA review showed Moderna's vaccine worked "equally well in white, Black and Hispanic volunteers, men and women, healthy participants and those at risk of severe Covid-19 with conditions like obesity and diabetes," the Times notes.

  • "For people 65 and older, the trial provided an estimated efficacy of 86.4 percent, lower than the overall estimate of 94.1 percent. But the apparent difference was not statistically significant. And 86.4 percent is still very high."

The bottom line: Moderna's vaccine is a triumph for the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, which provided several billion in funding to help ramp up production."

  • Moderna has agreements with the U.S. to sell 200 million doses.

Fadel Allassan
10 hours ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Photo: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Nov 2, 2020 - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Axios
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The first coronavirus vaccines administered in the U.S. — Critical care nurse first to receive vaccine in New York — States will soon have to decide how to order different occupations for the vaccine — Scientists split on double-dosing COVID-19 vaccines.
  2. Health: U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deathsMeet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Trump advisor O'Brien takes wife on COVID-era tour of Europe — U.S. cities have seen a 21% drop in revenue since the pandemic began.
  4. Business: A growing debt crisis that predates the pandemic will complicate the world's recovery.
  5. World: "Netherlands is closing down" — London to close bars and restaurants as virus surge triggers toughest restrictions — Germany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here.
