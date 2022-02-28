Axios taps Jamie Stockwell as executive editor for local news

Sign up for our daily briefing
Jamie Stockwell
Axios on Monday named Jamie Stockwell, a local news veteran, who most recently served as a deputy national editor at the New York Times, as the executive editor for Axios Local.
Why it matters: Stockwell will oversee Axios' plan to expand its coverage to 25 local cities by the summer, and 50 by the end of 2023. Eventually, it hopes to be in over 100 cities and every state.
Details: Stockwell oversaw coverage of Texas at NYT, as well as the company's race/related initiative. She was previously a managing editor of the San Antonio Express-News and a reporter at the Washington Post.
- On Monday, Axios also announced that Michael Graff, a veteran reporter from Charlotte, has been named Southern bureau chief overseeing Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville and Raleigh. Graff previously served as the editor-in-chief of the Charlotte Agenda, a local news startup Axios acquired in 2020.
- Kristen Hinman was recently named Axios' first local bureau chief, overseeing Axios Local's Mid-Atlantic coverage, which includes Washington D.C., Richmond and Baltimore.
The big picture: As Axios expands to more cities, it will establish a leadership structure that's built to scale over time, including more bureau chiefs.
- The company also plans to add more local editors and talent outside of traditional writers, like data visualization journalists and salespeople.
- Currently, there are around 50 people that work for Axios Local. Over 400 people work at Axios across all of its divisions, up from roughly 25 at launch in 2016.
- Axios raised a series D funding round last year from Cox Enterprises, Inc., a privately-held family business that got its start in local news before expanding into broadband and other digital ventures.
Between the lines: As local newspapers continue to consolidate and close, more startups and non-profits are launching to fill the void in local markets.
- There are now more than 700 independent local news startups in the U.S. and Canada, according to Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), a trade organization.
What's next: Axios soon plans to launch in Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, Raleigh, Richmond, Salt Lake City, San Fransisco and Seattle.
- It currently has newsletters serving Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, D.C., Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Nashville, NW Arkansas, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and the Twin Cities.