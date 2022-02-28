Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Axios taps Jamie Stockwell as executive editor for local news

Sara Fischer

Jamie Stockwell

Axios on Monday named Jamie Stockwell, a local news veteran, who most recently served as a deputy national editor at the New York Times, as the executive editor for Axios Local.

Why it matters: Stockwell will oversee Axios' plan to expand its coverage to 25 local cities by the summer, and 50 by the end of 2023. Eventually, it hopes to be in over 100 cities and every state.

Details: Stockwell oversaw coverage of Texas at NYT, as well as the company's race/related initiative. She was previously a managing editor of the San Antonio Express-News and a reporter at the Washington Post.

  • On Monday, Axios also announced that Michael Graff, a veteran reporter from Charlotte, has been named Southern bureau chief overseeing Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville and Raleigh. Graff previously served as the editor-in-chief of the Charlotte Agenda, a local news startup Axios acquired in 2020.
  • Kristen Hinman was recently named Axios' first local bureau chief, overseeing Axios Local's Mid-Atlantic coverage, which includes Washington D.C., Richmond and Baltimore.

The big picture: As Axios expands to more cities, it will establish a leadership structure that's built to scale over time, including more bureau chiefs.

  • The company also plans to add more local editors and talent outside of traditional writers, like data visualization journalists and salespeople.
  • Currently, there are around 50 people that work for Axios Local. Over 400 people work at Axios across all of its divisions, up from roughly 25 at launch in 2016.
  • Axios raised a series D funding round last year from Cox Enterprises, Inc., a privately-held family business that got its start in local news before expanding into broadband and other digital ventures.

Between the lines: As local newspapers continue to consolidate and close, more startups and non-profits are launching to fill the void in local markets.

  • There are now more than 700 independent local news startups in the U.S. and Canada, according to Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), a trade organization.

What's next: Axios soon plans to launch in Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, Raleigh, Richmond, Salt Lake City, San Fransisco and Seattle.

  • It currently has newsletters serving Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, D.C., Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Nashville, NW Arkansas, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and the Twin Cities.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - World

Zelensky: Next 24 hours are "crucial" as talks with Russia begin

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second from left) arrives today for talks in Belarus' Gomel region. Photo by Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks that kicked off at 6am ET Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Day 5 of the invasion that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" to Ukraine's fate.

The latest: Ukraine's Interior Ministry said dozens of civilians had been killed and hundreds wounded by indiscriminate shelling in Kharkiv, a city on the border with Russia. Ukrainian forces have so far remained in control of the city of 1.5 million, the second-largest in the country and one that has endured some of the most intense shelling of the war.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 18 mins ago - World

UN: Over 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled after Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees waiting outside a bus taking them over the border into neighboring Poland on Feb. 25. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than half a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Twitter Monday, warning that the number is expected to steadily rise.

What they're saying: "The governments and people of those [neighboring] countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

People protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in New York City. Photo: Ismail Ferdous/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

