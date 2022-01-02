Axios vows to save local news

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei unveiled a manifesto for Axios Local and vowed to “bring smart, modern, trustworthy local news to every community in America.”

Why it matters: Axios is solving a problem so many of you feel acutely — the decline for local journalism. For years, people were convinced there was no high quality economically viable solution. Now there is.

Axios Local does for your hometown — or soon will — what Axios AM does for the world: Our reporters on the ground make their neighbors smarter, faster about how the community is changing.

Situational awareness: 14 cities, from Twin Cities to Tampa Bay, now have Axios Local teams bringing them an AM-style morning newsletter, plus alerts, guides and more.

This year, we'll add 11 more cities, from Seattle to Miami ... Phoenix to Boston.

Our theory of the case: Every city and town is reinventing itself (or being reluctantly reinvented) because of technology and the explosion of work-from-anywhere possibilities.

Think of the change unfolding in your backyard — where and how you work, live, communicate, travel, study, eat and work out.

How you can help: Sign up for our current Axios Local cities, or be the first to learn about expansions.

If you’re a great local journalist interested in joining our crusade, email Danielle Jones, dj@axios.com.

interested in joining our crusade, email Danielle Jones, dj@axios.com. If you run a business that wants to reach a city's most active, engaged citizens, connect with Axios chief business officer, Fabricio Drumond, fabricio@axios.com.

that wants to reach a city's most active, engaged citizens, connect with Axios chief business officer, Fabricio Drumond, fabricio@axios.com. If you're a philanthropist, we'd love your clever ideas for bringing this concept to smaller towns, especially news deserts, faster. Email VandeHei: jim@axios.com.

Questions? Write me at mike@axios.com.

Go deeper: Read the manifesto