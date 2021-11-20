Why it matters: A year before the 2022 midterm elections, the survey offers new evidence of how significantly Donald Trump's false claims that the election was stolen from him have eroded trust in the system among his base.

Republicans' confidence in elections has plummeted since the 2020 election while Democrats' confidence actually rose, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

Yes, but: No group favored allowing state legislatures to overturn Electoral College results.

73% of Republicans, 71% of Democrats and 78% of independents said such a move would make them less confident that elections are open and fair.

Between the lines: It's not clear exactly how the GOP mistrust will affect the results of an election that puts control of the House and Senate on the line.

It could damage Republicans' prospects if distrust keeps GOP voters home.

Or, it could boost them if GOP voters' anger over perceived wrongs, and a good shot at retaking Congress, energizes them but Democrats trust the system but are apathetic about their candidates.

There's a third possibility: that the full impact won't really land until the next presidential election.

Majorities in the survey said that when they think ahead to next year's midterms, they're confident the elections will reflect the will of the voters. That was true for 63% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats and 64% of independents.

The findings, measured against the results of a 2019 poll by Ipsos and C-SPAN, suggest that a good number of Republicans and Democrats change their views of voting and democracy depending on whether their side won the last election.

"Are democratic norms failing? 'Well, I lost, so they must be failing,'" said Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson, summarizing the shifts between the two polls.

"It reflects how very much partisan reasoning drives all of this stuff."

By the numbers: Just 37% of Republicans said they have confidence that the next presidential election will be open and fair — down from the 72% who said so in the 2019 poll.

Before the 2020 election, just 39% of Democrats said they had confidence that it would be open and fair. Now, 69% say they're confident about 2024.

The share of Republicans who said elections in America are usually fair was 61% in 2019 but just 38% now, while the share of Democrats who said elections are fair jumped from 40% in 2019 to 65%.

Republicans' confidence that mail-in ballots would be accurately cast and counted in the next election plunged from 63% in 2019 to 33% now. Democrats' confidence rose from 61% in 2019 to 80%.

The big picture: The poll shows how strongly the myth of 2020 election fraud has taken hold. A majority of Republicans — 58% — believe there was significant fraudulent voting in 2020 and that these votes changed the outcome of the election, a finding in line with previous polls despite no evidence of fraud.

Our poll also found that post-election audits ordered by partisan leaders — similar to one that confirmed President Biden's victory in a key Arizona county — would make most Republicans more confident that elections were open and fair, 64% to 34%.

Democrats said audits would make them less confident, 39% to 60%, while independents were split, 50% to 49%.

What we're watching: One move that would make all groups more confident: requiring everyone to show a photo ID to vote.

Although national Democrats have suggested such requirements are unfair to people of color, our poll found that 68% of Democrats, 92% of Republicans and 80% of independents said a photo ID requirement would make them more confident that elections are open and fair.

As polarized as Americans are, the vast majority — including 77% of Republicans, 86% of Democrats and 86% of independents — said it's important to accept the results of an election, even if the other side wins.

There are Republicans and Democrats who said it's more important to explore every avenue to keep the other side out of power, but they're a minority in each party: 20% of Republicans and 12% of Democrats.

"You can see where there's a wing of the Republican Party — and a wing of the Democratic Party, though smaller — that wants to win at all costs," Jackson said.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos poll was conducted Nov. 3-14 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,273 general population adults age 18 or older.