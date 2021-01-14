Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Axios-Ipsos poll: More than half of Americans want Trump removed

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans wants President Trump removed from office immediately, with just a week to go before President-elect Biden is inaugurated, according to a new Ipsos poll for Axios.

The big picture: The 56% who want him removed is up, from 51% in another Ipsos poll last week. But three in four Republicans disagree. It's mostly Democrats and a slight majority of independents who want him gone.

  • The poll was taken just before Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday for encouraging the rioters who stormed the Capitol last week.

By the numbers:

  • 94% of Democrats say Trump should be removed immediately.
  • 54% of independents agree.
  • Just 17% of Republicans agree.
  • Among those who identify themselves as traditional Republicans, 24% say Trump should be removed. But just 1% of self-identified Trump supporters are open to that — and 94% say no to removal.

Reality check: It's not going to happen. The Senate would have to hold a trial and convict Trump to remove him from office, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear Wednesday that "there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week."

  • Vice President Mike Pence has already ruled out the other vehicle for ousting Trump: removing him under the 25th Amendment.

Flashback: It wasn't until August 1974 that a majority of Americans — 57% — supported removing Richard Nixon from office, after the House Judiciary Committee voted for impeachment and the Supreme Court ordered him to release damaging tapes of his conversations about Watergate, per the Pew Research Center.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Jan. 11-13, 2021, by Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,019 general population adults age 18 or older.

  • The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.4 percentage points.

Margaret Talev, David Nather
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP voters choose Trump — again

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Republicans across the U.S. are siding with President Trump over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — big time — according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

The state of play: A majority of Republicans still think Trump was right to challenge his election loss, support him, don’t blame him for the Capitol mob and want him to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Margaret Talev, David Nather
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney's rising star (with Democrats)

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utah's Mitt Romney is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to how fellow Republicans view him. But the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee is crushing it with Democrats, the Axios-Ipsos poll found.

Axios
Jan 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House approves resolution calling to remove Trump by 25th Amendment

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a vote of 223-205, the House of Representatives on Tuesday night approved a resolution calling on Vice President Pence to remove President Trump from office by invoking the 25 Amendment.

Why it matters: The resolution — introduced by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) — is highly symbolic, as it does not bind Pence to take action, but it looks to pressure the vice president.

