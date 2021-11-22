Sign up for our daily briefing

"Axios on HBO": Swan challenges Tlaib on emptying federal prisons

On "Axios on HBO," Jonathan Swan challenged Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on the sweep of a plan for closing federal prisons that she has endorsed, and is supported by some criminal-justice activists.

  • "[E]veryone's like, 'Oh my God, we're going to just release everybody.' That's not — ," Tlaib said.
  • Swan interjected that the BREATHE Act "actually says: Release everyone" from federal prisons over 10 years.

Why it matters: While prison reform is a mainstream position within the Democratic Party, federal prison abolition — which Tlaib has advocated — is not. These law-and-order issues have come to the center of political contests throughout the country as crime rates have risen.

Swan asked to what extent Tlaib has wrestled with potential downsides to the reforms she backs — namely that the federal prison population contains dangerous criminals.

  • Tlaib: "But did you see how many people are mentally ill that are in prison right now?"
  • Swan: "But there are, like, human traffickers."
  • Tlaib: "Oh, I know. ... Look at who's in prison now ... folks that are mentally ill, that have substance-abuse problems ... And obviously there's a process of looking at how can we get away from mass incarceration, and move towards care first."

More from the "Axios on HBO" interview:

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
24 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Rashida Tlaib warns of “corporate Dems” killing Biden bill

Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks with Axios' Jonathan Swan. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) told "Axios on HBO" she's "fearful" of what will happen to President Biden's big social spending bill in the Senate because "corporate Democrats" — including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — are serving special interests.

Driving the news: "I know that they've been influenced and guided by folks that don't have the best interests of the American people in mind," the Squad member said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Nov 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Rashida Tlaib calls filibuster an instrument of racism

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defended her view that defenders of the filibuster are partly motivated by racism on Sunday's episode of “Axios on HBO,” citing historic examples in which the filibuster was used to scuttle legislation that would benefit or protect Black Americans.

What they're saying: "I do not support the filibuster. I don't think I ever have, Tlaib told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Nov 21, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Rep. Rashida Tlaib

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan interviews Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, November 21 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. 