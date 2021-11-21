Rashida Tlaib calls filibuster an instrument of racism

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defended her view that defenders of the filibuster are partly motivated by racism on Sunday's episode of “Axios on HBO,” citing historic examples in which the filibuster was used to scuttle legislation that would benefit or protect Black Americans.

What they're saying: "I do not support the filibuster. I don't think I ever have, Tlaib told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

When pressed about Democrats' using the filibuster during the Trump administration, Tlaib conceded that it "would have been unfortunate" had they not had the filibuster.

"Maybe it would have created the movement that needed to happen outside of Congress to demand accountability, right?" she added.

"But I don't want something to be used over and over again, to stop protecting my Black neighbors. And it seems that's when it gets triggered the most."

The bottom line: Tlaib said that "of course" she will still support getting rid of the filibuster if Republicans take back the House and the Senate in 2024.