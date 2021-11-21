Sign up for our daily briefing

Rashida Tlaib warns of “corporate Dems” killing Biden bill

Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks with Axios' Jonathan Swan. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) told "Axios on HBO" she's "fearful" of what will happen to President Biden's big social spending bill in the Senate because "corporate Democrats" — including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — are serving special interests.

Driving the news: "I know that they've been influenced and guided by folks that don't have the best interests of the American people in mind," the Squad member said.

  • Tlaib spoke Friday morning, shortly after the House passed the sweeping $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" bill.
  • "I'm fearful" of what might happen as the Senate takes up the bill, she added. "I'm fearful that those groups are gonna guide this agenda. It's gonna be the people that are gonna continue to profit off of human suffering."
  • "We have corporate Dems," Tlaib said.

Asked whether she was talking about Manchin and Sinema, Tlaib said: "It's those two, but I think there are some others that ... have issues with the prescription drug negotiations there."

  • "And so I can't say it's just those two. They seem to be leading the fight, but I wouldn't be surprised if folks are hiding behind them."
  • Spokespeople for Manchin and Sinema did not respond to requests for comment.

Between the lines: Manchin and Sinema hold outsize leverage over the negotiations. According to recent polling by MBE Research, Manchin is around twice as popular in West Virginia as President Biden — and his constituents are more than comfortable with him opposing large spending bills.

  • The two senators have already substantially reduced the size of the bill from the $6 trillion progressives initially discussed — and the $3.5 trillion Biden originally proposed.
  • Sinema also has dramatically limited tax hikes that could be used to pay for additional spending.
  • Manchin's also signaled he wants further changes on the spending side.
  • Progressives like Tlaib are nervous as they wonder how many more of their priorities will be slashed.

Highlights from the interview:

  • Tlaib said the filibuster was an instrument of racism.
  • She replied "I don't know," when asked why more than half of Senate Democrats, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris, signed a 2017 letter to Senate leaders urging them to preserve the legislative filibuster.
  • Tlaib also discussed what the "Build Back Better" bill means for her constituents in the third-poorest district in America; her desire to slash funding for police departments and reimagine public safety; and a 2020 proposal she endorsed that would empty federal prisons within 10 years.

📺 Watch: Tlaib on the filibuster.

Ivana Saric
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sinema: "I don't bend to political pressure from any party"

Kyrsten Sinema speaks at the White House signing ceremony for the infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) addressed criticism of her negotiating tactics, saying she had been elected to "be a workhorse not a show horse," during a wide-ranging interview with local station, ABC15.

Why it matters: Sinema, who rarely gives interviews, has faced criticism from some Democrats for not being more transparent about her views during negotiations for the high-profile infrastructure and social spending bills.

Axios
13 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Rep. Rashida Tlaib

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan interviews Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, November 21 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. 
Erin Doherty
Nov 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Three female senators criticize "sexist" NYT coverage of Sinema's fashion

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (R), D-AZ departs from the Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Three women in the Senate on Friday published a letter to the editor in the New York Times criticizing the paper for four pieces related to Senator Kyrsten Sinema's dress.

Driving the news: "We cannot imagine The Times printing similar pieces on the fashion choices of any of our male colleagues," Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) wrote in the letter.

