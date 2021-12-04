Play the Axios game to experience delivery life (click on the link in the image below).

The pandemic created a surge in demand for food delivery services, with such speed that regulations protecting workers haven't kept up — making those jobs much more dangerous, according to a report .

The pandemic created a surge in demand for food delivery services, with such speed that regulations protecting workers haven't kept up — making those jobs much more dangerous, according to a report.

Data: Los Deliveristas/Worker's Justice Project and Cornell ILR's Worker Institute; Graphic: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustrations: Maura Losch, Aïda Amer/Axios

Details: The report by Los Deliveristas/Worker's Justice Project and Cornell ILR’s Worker Institute, surveyed 500 food delivery workers in New York City from December 2020 to April 2021. They found harsh working conditions, including...

Average net pay (excluding tips) was $7.87/hour.

Around half reported having been in an accident — often being hit by someone opening a car door.

83% reported being denied the use of a bathroom at restaurants.

What's new: Ten days after the report was published, NYC lawmakers passed a set of bills aimed at protecting delivery workers.

This month, DoorDash announced an in-app feature called SafeDash as a way for drivers to seek emergency help.

Yes, but: Despite this, there are no federal guidelines detailing protections for food couriers, whom many see as essential workers during the pandemic.

State protections also remain limited or nonexistent.

Of note: Delivery worker protection issues are not limited to the U.S. and do not account for gender-based harassment.

The bottom line: Remember to tip those real people making those deliveries happen.