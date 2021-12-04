4. Game: Could you manage as a food delivery courier?
The pandemic created a surge in demand for food delivery services, with such speed that regulations protecting workers haven't kept up — making those jobs much more dangerous, according to a report.
Play the Axios game to experience delivery life (click on the link in the image below).
Details: The report by Los Deliveristas/Worker's Justice Project and Cornell ILR’s Worker Institute, surveyed 500 food delivery workers in New York City from December 2020 to April 2021. They found harsh working conditions, including...
- Average net pay (excluding tips) was $7.87/hour.
- Around half reported having been in an accident — often being hit by someone opening a car door.
- 83% reported being denied the use of a bathroom at restaurants.
What's new: Ten days after the report was published, NYC lawmakers passed a set of bills aimed at protecting delivery workers.
- This month, DoorDash announced an in-app feature called SafeDash as a way for drivers to seek emergency help.
Yes, but: Despite this, there are no federal guidelines detailing protections for food couriers, whom many see as essential workers during the pandemic.
- State protections also remain limited or nonexistent.
- Of note: Delivery worker protection issues are not limited to the U.S. and do not account for gender-based harassment.
The bottom line: Remember to tip those real people making those deliveries happen.