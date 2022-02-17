Auto supply chain still sputtering

To get inflation under control, auto assembly lines have to run full-throttle. And despite some positive data points, things still seem to be sputtering.

Driving the news: On the plus side, inventories of cars and parts surged 6.9% in December — the biggest jump on record — following a couple of months of revving car production, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Vehicle prices — both new and used — are big drivers of inflation, thanks to a computer chip shortage that crimped car production over the last year.

Used car and truck prices were up 40.5% over the last year, the second-largest contributor to January's hot inflation reading.

Yes, but: Even with the recent rise in inventories, there are signs that the auto supply chain is still under strain.

Auto production stats released Wednesday showed output actually fell slightly in January, likely due to Omicron-related disruptions. That was the second straight month production slipped.

Chicanery from Canadian truckers blocking a bridge to Detroit also hamstrung automakers in February.

What they're saying: "The recent surge in inventory accumulation probably has not been sustained," wrote Ian Shepherdson, of Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a client note yesterday.

The bottom line: It's good that car inventories rose late last year, but don't expect prices to ease until there's a far more reliable supply.