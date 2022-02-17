Sign up for our daily briefing

Auto supply chain still sputtering

Matt Phillips
Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

To get inflation under control, auto assembly lines have to run full-throttle. And despite some positive data points, things still seem to be sputtering.

Driving the news: On the plus side, inventories of cars and parts surged 6.9% in December — the biggest jump on record — following a couple of months of revving car production, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Vehicle prices — both new and used — are big drivers of inflation, thanks to a computer chip shortage that crimped car production over the last year.

Yes, but: Even with the recent rise in inventories, there are signs that the auto supply chain is still under strain.

What they're saying: "The recent surge in inventory accumulation probably has not been sustained," wrote Ian Shepherdson, of Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a client note yesterday.

The bottom line: It's good that car inventories rose late last year, but don't expect prices to ease until there's a far more reliable supply.

Zachary Basu
Updated 2 mins ago - World

Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine in "next several days"

A Ukrainian kindergarten shelled by Russian-backed forces. Photo: Ukrainian Chief of General Staff / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

The latest: "Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden said, warning that the risk is "very high."

Erin Doherty
31 mins ago - Sports

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts after skating during the Women Single Skating Free Skating on day thirteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva on Thursday failed to make the Olympic podium in the women's individual competition after falling multiple times during the free skate.

Driving the news: Russia's Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova earned gold and silver, respectively, and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto earned bronze. Valieva, who was favored to win gold, finished in fourth place.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Oriana Gonzalez
51 mins ago - Technology

Elon Musk accuses SEC of attacking his right to free speech

Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission of undertaking a "harassment campaign" in an effort to "chill his exercise of First Amendment rights."

Driving the news: "[T]he SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government," a lawyer for Musk said in a court filing.

