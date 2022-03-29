Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Heavy rains in eastern Australia prompted fresh evacuation orders Tuesday for thousands of people still reeling from deadly flooding earlier this month.

Driving the news: The first round of flooding killed at least 21 people and ravaged buildings across the states of New South Wales and Queensland. Already, two people have died after being swept away in floodwaters in Queensland per state police.

Threat level: New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke told a news conference on Tuesday moderate to major flooding was expected in the town of Lismore, where floodwaters killed several people earlier this month.

"It's a rapidly evolving weather and flooding situation," Cooke said.

Context: Scientific studies show human-caused climate change has increased the likelihood and intensity of heavy rainfall, which can lead to flooding.