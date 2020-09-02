Australia plunges into first recession in 30 years

Australia's GDP shrank by a record 7% in the June quarter following a fall of 0.3 per cent in the March quarter 2020, official government agency the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirmed on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The data means Australia has entered its first recession in nearly 30 years, driven by a major coronavirus outbreak in its second-most populous state, Victoria, where restrictions have been imposed since last month.

Michael Smedes, head of National Accounts at the ABS, Michael Smedes said in a statement on the GDP fall for the June quarter, "This is, by a wide margin, the largest fall in quarterly GDP since records began in 1959," Smedes said.

Smedes attributed the GDP fall to the pandemic and "associated containment policies."

By the numbers: Household spending fell 12.1% for the 2019/20 financial year — "the first annual fall in recorded history," the ABS notes.

Savings increased from 6% to 19.8% — the highest rate since since 1974.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.