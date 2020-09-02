Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Australia plunges into first recession in 30 years

An empty store in Melbourne, the coronavirus epicenter of Australia, which has been on lockdown since the start of last month. Photo: William WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Australia's GDP shrank by a record 7% in the June quarter following a fall of 0.3 per cent in the March quarter 2020, official government agency the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirmed on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The data means Australia has entered its first recession in nearly 30 years, driven by a major coronavirus outbreak in its second-most populous state, Victoria, where restrictions have been imposed since last month.

  • Michael Smedes, head of National Accounts at the ABS, Michael Smedes said in a statement on the GDP fall for the June quarter, "This is, by a wide margin, the largest fall in quarterly GDP since records began in 1959," Smedes said.
  • Smedes attributed the GDP fall to the pandemic and "associated containment policies."

By the numbers: Household spending fell 12.1% for the 2019/20 financial year — "the first annual fall in recorded history," the ABS notes.

  • Savings increased from 6% to 19.8% — the highest rate since since 1974.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump used private email accounts in the White House, ex-aide tells WashPost

First lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention fat the White House on Aug. 25. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump "regularly" used private email accounts while in the White House, her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged to the Washington Post in an interview published Tuesday night.

Why it matters: President Trump made the FBI investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton's private emails and server a major focus of his campaign and has continued to raise the issue during his re-election campaign.

Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ed Markey defeats Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Ed Markey won the Massachusetts Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday evening, fending off a bitter challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy, AP reports.

Why it matters: The power of the Kennedy name in Massachusetts wasn't enough to overcome the incumbency advantage and progressive credentials of Markey, the co-author of the Green New Deal.

