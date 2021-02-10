Sign up for our daily briefing

Aunt Jemima reveals new name: Pearl Milling Company

Photo: PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo, Inc

Quaker Oats' Aunt Jemima products have been renamed the Pearl Milling Company, owner PepsiCo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Protests over systemic racism have prompted many companies to reconsider products or branding that may be harmful or offensive to communities of color. Quaker Oats acknowledged last June the origins of Aunt Jemima's name are based on a racial stereotype.

  • PepsiCo has pledged more than $400 million "to uplift Black business and communities" and Pearl Milling Company made a $1 million commitment to empower Black girls and women in the coming weeks, the statement said.

Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson builds out his political operation

Ben Carson. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ben Carson's former presidential campaign committee has been converted into a new political group that already has hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank.

Why it matters: Carson managed to serve four years as President Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development with minimal controversy. He announced a new think tank last week, and now the PAC formed from the remains of his 2016 political outfit is another indication he'll be staying engaged in GOP politics.

Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's shadow diplomats sweep back to power

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Members of President Biden's foreign policy brain trust are shifting back into the highest levels of government after spending the Trump era working together in many of the same powerful policy groups and lucrative business ventures.

Why it matters: The overlap points to a more coherent ideological approach to foreign policy than was evident in President Trump's notoriously fractious State Department. But there are some notable liabilities as well.

Alayna TreeneGlen Johnson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vivid impeachment case falls on deaf ears

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

The made-through-TV impeachment presentation delivered by House managers presented a gripping narrative for the public but the rambling, legalistic rebuttal Donald Trump's attorneys presented won Tuesday with the pivotal Senate jurors.

Why it matters: The House managers are playing the outside game; they know it's a long shot their prosecution will alter the final result, so they're trying to shift public opinion. Trump's defense is playing an inside game — they're doing just enough to sustain the votes needed to acquit the former president.

