1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Quaker to rename Aunt Jemima products, says brand is based on "a racial stereotype"

Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Quaker Oats announced Wednesday that it will rebrand and rename its Aunt Jemima products, saying it recognizes that the brand's "origins are based on a racial stereotype," NBC News reports.

Why it matters: In the wake of protests over systemic racism and police brutality, private companies are being forced to reckon with how their consumer products or branding may be harmful or offensive to communities of color.

What they're saying: "We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release.

Context: The Aunt Jemima logo was inspired by the minstrel song "Old Aunt Jemima," according to a 2015 New York Times piece authored by Riché Richardson, an associate professor of African American literature at Cornell.

  • Richardson called the logo "an outgrowth of Old South plantation nostalgia and romance grounded in an idea about the 'mammy,' a devoted and submissive servant who eagerly nurtured the children of her white master and mistress while neglecting her own."

What's next: Quaker said the new packaging will appear on shelves in the fall of 2020.

  • The company has also announced it will donate at least $5 million over next five years "to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the black community."

Dan Primack
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chris Sacca returns to venture capital with clean energy firm

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW.

Chris Sacca was one of the past decade's most successful venture capitalists, with a run that included early bets in such companies as Instagram, Twitter and Uber. Then, in 2017, he quit.

Driving the news: Sacca is good at investing, but bad at retiring. He's now running a new firm called Lowercarbon Capital, focused on startups that are developing "technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, and actively cool the planet."

Alayna Treene
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans unveil their police reform bill

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Senate Republicans introduced Wednesday their police reform bill that encourages departments to ban chokeholds through the use of federal grants and requires officers to report uses of force and no-knock warrants.

Why it matters: The bill, which has the support of the majority of the Senate GOP conference and the White House, is seen as the starting point for larger negotiations with House Democrats on compromise legislation.

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Clean energy player Greentown Labs to open space in oil capital Houston

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Greentown Labs, the big Boston-area incubator of clean technology startups, is opening a second space in Houston, the heart of the U.S. oil industry.

Why it matters: It shows efforts to accelerate changes are already underway in the energy ecosystem even as fossil fuels remain dominant, and the cross-pollination between incumbent and legacy industries.

