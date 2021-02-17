Sign up for our daily briefing
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at a news conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, New Zealand, on Wednesday. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday Auckland's snap lockdown will end at midnight and all restrictions but a mask requirement will be lifted outside New Zealand's most populous city.
Why it matters: Officials confirmed two new COVID-19 community cases Wednesday, but Ardern told reporters test results show "we don't have a widespread outbreak, but rather a small chain of transmission," centering around an Auckland high school, "which is manageable."
- A key part of New Zealand's strategy to keep the pandemic in check is rigorous testing and tracing. Scientist Shaun Hendy, who heads a research center advising the NZ government, told Axios Wednesday this was the reason for restrictions easing.
Driving the news: Auckland locked down late Sunday for the first time since last August after a mother who works at the city's international airport, her partner and their teenage daughter tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
- Officials were concerned it might be a more contagious strain, and genome sequencing soon linked the cases to the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.
- Health officials said Wednesday a classmate of the teenager who contracted the virus had also tested positive for COVID-19, along with a sibling who attends the same school, Papatoetoe High School.
- Both were isolating following the earlier cases.
For the record: From midnight, Auckland will move from level 3 to 2 under NZ's four-tier alert level system, with business and schools resuming with social distancing measures in place. Gatherings will be limited to 100 — which will impact events as the summer season heats up.
- Ardern said there's one exception — Papatoetoe High School will remain closed until Feb. 22. Students and teachers must return negative coronavirus test results before returning.
- "COVID-19 is contained, but there is a risk of community transmission," she added.
- There will be no restrictions for the rest of New Zealand beyond a requirement to wear masks on public transport. Alert levels will be reviewed again on Monday.
The bottom line: "This is a win for our tracing and testing, which have only shown up a small number of downstream cases (the classmate and family) from the initial cases," said Hendy, director of Te Pūnaha Matatini research center, in an email to Axios Wednesday.
- "The testing (including waste-water testing) makes it less likely that there is an undetected cluster out there, so back to level 2 is what the playbook says in this case."