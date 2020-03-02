32 mins ago - Technology

AT&T launches live TV service aimed at taking on cable

Ina Fried

AT&T is launching a new TV service and a series of offers it hopes will allow it to sell TV service even when people don't want to give up their current broadband provider.

Why it matters: The streaming field is crowded, but some of the most lucrative customers are those willing to pay for live TV. This is AT&T's latest effort to go at that market.

How it works: AT&T TV, which launches nationally today, provides a cable-style bundle of channels with regional sports and more arcane offerings, on-demand options and a cloud-based DVR. It is an over-the-top service, so it works regardless of who provides broadband service, though AT&T is reserving some of its best deals for those who bundle AT&T TV with broadband service from the company as well.

  • AT&T is launching with promotional prices ranging from $49.99 to $69.99 per month for the first 12 months.
  • Customers who bundle with AT&T home internet or wireless will save $10 per month.
  • In month 13, though, prices rise substantially, to $93 to $135 per month.
  • It features a small set-top box and a voice remote and is also accessible via apps for Apple TV, smartphones and some Samsung smart TVs.

The big picture: AT&T TV joins DirecTV, DirecTV Now, U-verse TV, HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO Max in the company's stable of linear and over-the-top TV services.

Our thought bubble: I had a chance to try out the service and can confirm that setup is indeed easy and doesn't require a professional. Downloading software updates took a couple minutes, but the interactive trivia questions provided while that took place were a nice touch — and I got eight out of eight right.

  • The integration with the Google Assistant and Android apps is nice, as is the universal search, though for now that integration is limited to a handful of services, including Netflix.
  • The biggest issue I see — beyond AT&T's not currently offering the Pac-12 Network — is that the pricing is a lot like the traditional TV it hopes to replace, including two-year contracts and low teaser prices that rise substantially in the second year.

The bottom line: Perhaps the best thing AT&T TV brings is more competition into a part of the TV market known for high prices.

Sara FischerMargaret Harding McGillKim Hart

TV battles spill into streaming

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The spats between TV distributors and networks that grew out of the cable and satellite era are beginning to spill over into the streaming world.

Why it matters: Consumers that cut the cord to avoid paying for expensive TV packages are going to be susceptible to some of the same problems, like programming blackouts, that they had with traditional television.

Sara Fischer

Streaming TV explodes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Streaming now accounts for nearly 20% of television consumption for most Americans, almost doubling since 2018, a new report from Nielsen shows.

Why it matters: The data shows how quickly consumers are flocking to streaming as a replacement or complement to traditional TV.

Sara Fischer

Free, ad-supported streaming on the rise as major media companies buy up platforms

Data: PwC and Digital TV Research; Chart: Axios VisualsA few of the last remaining major ad-supported streaming platforms are reportedly nearing sales to major media companies.

Why it matters: The acquisitions show how valuable big media companies think ad-supported streaming services could be to their overall streaming strategies, as they continue to also invest in subscription streaming offerings.

