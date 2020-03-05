14 mins ago - Economy & Business

AT&T plans to slash jobs as part of multi-billion cost-cutting effort

Ina Fried

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

AT&T will look to cut tens of billions of dollars in costs over the next few years, including job cuts in the near term, AT&T president John Stankey said at a Morgan Stanley conference this week.

Why it matters: Critics were quick to point out that AT&T's cost-cutting plans come despite previous promises to increase investment and create jobs as part of the case for corporate tax cuts and the easing of net neutrality rules.

Driving the news: Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Stankey said that the company has been focused on "10 broad initiatives that we believe can generate double digits of billions over a three-year planning cycle."

  • The efforts are roughly evenly split into those taking place over the next 12 months, those that will take one to two years, and those that will take more than two years.
  • Headcount reduction is part of the first year's cost-cutting efforts, Stankey said, with opportunities in call centers and other areas.
  • The company plans to focus DirecTV on areas with few broadband options, with its recently launched AT&T TV as the focus for live TV customers elsewhere.

What they're saying: An AT&T spokesman noted that the company invested more than any other company in the U.S. between 2014 and 2019, including 20% more in capital expenditures than Verizon.

  • As for the tax cut pledge, a representative said, "When tax reform was enacted in late 2017 we announced our intent to invest an additional $1 billion in the U.S. in 2018, and we met that commitment."

Yes, but: AT&T plans to spend in the "$20 billion range" on capital expenses this year, down from $23.7 billion last year and $23.2 billion in 2018.

AT&T launches live TV service aimed at taking on cable

Ina Fried

AT&T launches live TV service aimed at taking on cable

AT&T is launching a new TV service and a series of offers it hopes will allow it to sell TV service even when people don't want to give up their current broadband provider.

Why it matters: The streaming field is crowded, but some of the most lucrative customers are those willing to pay for live TV. This is AT&T's latest effort to go at that market.

Courtenay BrownRashaan Ayesh

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade in a $13 billion deal

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade Financial, the company known for helping everyday Americans manage their money, in a $13 billion all-stock deal, the investment bank said Thursday.

Why it matters: The deal signals Morgan Stanley's desire to bulk up in wealth management, a strong profit arm of its business model. As the WSJ notes, Wall Street banks have been looking for steadier sources of revenue, now that "postcrisis regulations and a long period of eerie calm in the markets" have taken a toll on profits.

Kendall Baker

The average NBA team is now worth $2.1 billion

Reproduced from Forbes; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average NBA franchise is now valued at $2.12 billion, per Forbes — a figure that has grown 476% in the past decade.

Why it matters: Thanks to the NBA's international growth and the $24 billion TV deal it signed with ESPN and Turner in 2014, team values have grown at a much faster rate than the other three major U.S. sports leagues.

