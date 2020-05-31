2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta mayor on Trump's riot response: "He speaks and he makes it worse"

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday to President Trump's tweets and comments about the mass protests that have swept across the United States, urging him to "just stop talking."

What she's saying: "This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet."

  • She continued: "Or if he can't be silent, if there is somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse."

The backdrop: Trump threatened early Friday to send the national guard to Minneapolis after three nights of protests, calling protestors "THUGS" on Twitter and writing that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter labeled the tweet as violating the platform's rules about glorifying violence.

  • On Saturday, Trump tweeted that "the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons" would have greeted protestors at the White House had they breached the area's fence on Friday night.

What to watch: ABC News reported late Saturday night that there was "mounting pressure" inside the White House for Trump to address the nation amid the chaos and violence of the protests.

May 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump: White House protestors would be met with "vicious dogs" if they breached fence

President Trump meets with industry executives on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday that "the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons" would have greeted protestors at the White House had they breached the area's fence on Friday night.

What's happening: Demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd gathered around the White House on Friday, as police cracked down on similar protests across the country.

Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr: DOJ will take action against crossing state lines for "violent rioting"

Attorney General Bill Barr in the Oval Office on May, 28. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Without citing evidence, Attorney General Bill Barr denounced what he described as "planned" violence from "far-left extremist groups" on Saturday, in response to many U.S. cities erupting in protest through Friday evening over the killing of George Floyd.

Driving the news: President Trump quickly echoed Barr's statement on Twitter, saying that "'Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME! Liberal Governors and Mayors need to get tougher on protestors or the federal government will use "the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests."

29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYPD commissioner: "I'm extremely proud" of officers' response to protests

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in February. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a public statement Sunday that he is "extremely proud" of the New York City Police Department's response to protests over the death of George Floyd Saturday night, writing: "What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind."

Why it matters: New York City residents captured several instances of police officers using excessive force against demonstrators. In one video, two NYPD SUVs are seen ramming into protesters who were blocking a road and throwing traffic cones at the vehicles.

