13 mins ago - Health

AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials

Packing for AstraZeneca trial vaccines. Phot: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images

AstraZeneca announced on Saturday it's resuming its COVID-19 vaccine trials after pausing earlier this week when a participant fell ill.

The state of play: A statement from AstraZeneca says the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority approved the company's vaccine trials through the University fo Oxford to continue.

  • AstraZeneca added that it will "continue to work with health authorities across the world and be guided as to when other clinical trials can resume to provide the vaccine broadly, equitably and at no profit during this pandemic."
  • The patient who was negatively impacted by the vaccine reportedly suffered a neurological reaction.
  • Statements from AstraZeneca and Oxford didn’t reveal anything about the status of tests beyond the U.K.

The big picture: A number of coronavirus vaccines are in phase 3 trials, but AstraZeneca remains a frontrunner. The company says it hopes to complete its vaccine by year's end.

Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - Health

Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021"

Anthony Fauci testifying before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in July. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC on Friday that it's unlikely life in the U.S. will go back to normal by the end of 2020, saying pre-coronavirus conditions may not return until "well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021."

Why it matters: Fauci's statements are at odd with recent comments from President Trump, who has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the country is ”rounding the turn” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 a.m. ET: 28,519,400 — Total deaths: 916,237 — Total recoveries: 19,235,730Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 a.m. ET: 6,445,896 — Total deaths: 193,028 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: Florida bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity Study finds bad news for bar and restaurant-goers during COVID-19 Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Social media: We're numb to the coronavirus.
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

