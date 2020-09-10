1 hour ago - Health

AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause

Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot says the company is still aiming to complete development of its vaccine with the University of Oxford by the end of this year, despite pausing phase 3 trials due to a participant falling ill, Bloomberg reports.

The state of play: The person is suspected to be suffering from "neurological symptoms consistent with a rare but serious spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis," according to STAT News. It's not clear if the condition is related to the vaccine.

  • Speaking on a call to investors, Pascal could not say how long the trial will be paused for safety review.
  • Multiple COVID-19 vaccines have moved on to phase 3 trials, and AstraZeneca's remains a frontrunner.

Between the lines: It's "not uncommon at all" for clinical trials to be paused due to an ill patient, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

  • "We see this generally, for the most part, but you don't know until you investigate it — it's an adverse event that's related to something else that just happened to have occurred during the period of time that the clinical trial was on," he said on CBS News.
  • "But you can't presume that. You always make the presumption that it's due directly to the actual vaccine ... This is an example of the kind of thing that you do to make sure we're dealing with a product that's safe."

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
19 hours ago - Health

AstraZeneca CEO says coronavirus vaccine trial participant had neurological symptoms

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in February 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told investors that the company's coronavirus vaccine trial participant who experienced an adverse reaction had serious neurological symptoms consistent with a rare spinal disorder, Stat News reports.

Why it matters: The company is one of the front-runners in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine, but the development forced it to follow standard procedure by halting its late-stage trial.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 hours ago - Podcasts

The vaccine race hits a speed bump

Developing vaccines is very hard work, as evidenced by Tuesday's news that AstraZeneca is pausing its clinical trials on a COVID-19 vaccine after a patient appeared to develop a serious neurological condition. And that raises an unsettling question: What if a vaccine is further away than most of us expect?

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Stat News reporter Adam Feuerstein, who helped break the AstraZeneca news.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
14 hours ago - Health

No more pandemic blue skies

Smoggy air above the San Francisco Bay area on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

After months of cleaner air because of lockdowns, air pollution in many major cities has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels — and in a few cases, exceeded it.

Why it matters: Smoggy skies are a major, if under-recognized, danger to human health and a substantial drag on the economy. If the lockdowns demonstrated what city life could be like with cleaner air, the fact that pollution has rebounded before the global economy has, underscores how difficult it is to stop.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow