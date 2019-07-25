A$AP Rocky charged with assault by prosecutors in Sweden

A$AP Rocky has been charged along with 2 others with assault in Sweden and will remain in custody until a trial takes place, prosecutors said Thursday.
The big picture: President Trump said Saturday he phoned Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to offer to vouch for bail for the U.S. rapper after Kim Kardashian West alerted him to A$AP Rocky's detention. However, Sweden's criminal justice system doesn't include bail.
- Löfven's spokesperson said he told Trump that Sweden's judicial system is independent and he "cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."
The backdrop: Per Axios' Jonathan Swan, A$AP Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — turned himself in to Swedish police earlier this month after he was wanted for questioning about a street fight in Stockholm on June 30, which he and his entourage say was started by 2 harassers.
What they're saying: Swedish public prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement he launched criminal proceedings against the 3 suspects "that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation."
"It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements."— Public prosecutor Daniel Suneson
