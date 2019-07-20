President Trump confirmed in tweets Saturday that he's offered to Sweden's prime minister to "personally vouch" for the bail of rapper A$AP Rocky, after Kim Kardashian West contacted his administration about his detention there.
"Just had a very good call with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative. Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!"