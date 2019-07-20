Reality check: Sweden's criminal justice system does not include bail, as AP notes.

What they're saying: Löfven's press secretary Toni Eriksson said in a statement the 2 leaders had a "friendly" conversation and that Lofven "made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts," per AP.

"He underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."

