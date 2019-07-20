New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Trump says he's offered to vouch for A$AP Rocky's bail in Sweden

President Trump confirmed in tweets Saturday that he's offered to Sweden's prime minister to "personally vouch" for the bail of rapper A$AP Rocky, after Kim Kardashian West contacted his administration about his detention there.

"Just had a very good call with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative. Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!"

Reality check: Sweden's criminal justice system does not include bail, as AP notes.

What they're saying: Löfven's press secretary Toni Eriksson said in a statement the 2 leaders had a "friendly" conversation and that Lofven "made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts," per AP.

"He underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."

